“Egg Masala Recipe Tamil”: How to Make Egg Masala Without Needing Any Other Gravy – Tamil Recipe for Egg Masala

Egg Masala Recipe In Tamil

If you’re looking for a quick and easy recipe for a delicious and healthy meal, then look no further than egg masala. This dish is a staple in many Indian households and can be made using a variety of spices and ingredients. The best part about this recipe is that you don’t need any other side dishes to go along with it. Here’s how you can make egg masala at home:

Ingredients

6 eggs

2 onions

2 tomatoes

2 green chilies

2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons oil

Instructions

Boil the eggs for 10 minutes and then peel off the shells Heat oil in a pan and add chopped onions, green chilies, and ginger garlic paste. Sauté until onions turn golden brown. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and salt to taste. Mix well. Now add boiled eggs into the masala and mix well. Cook for 5-6 minutes. Sprinkle garam masala on top and cook for another 2-3 minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or roti.

Variations

If you’re looking to switch things up, here are some variations to try:

Egg Masala Curry

To make egg masala curry, follow the same recipe but add more water or coconut milk to make it more saucy. You can also add diced potatoes, carrots, or peas to the curry for added texture and flavor.

Egg Bhurji

To make egg bhurji, scramble the eggs in a pan with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and spices. You can add peas, bell peppers, or any other veggies of your choice. This dish is perfect for breakfast or as a side dish for lunch or dinner.

Egg Fried Rice

To make egg fried rice, cook rice separately and set aside. In a pan, scramble the eggs with onions, green chilies, and spices. Add cooked rice to the pan and mix well. You can also add diced carrots, peas, or any other veggies of your choice. This dish is perfect for a quick and filling meal.

Conclusion

Egg masala is a versatile and delicious dish that can be made with minimal ingredients and effort. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced cook, this recipe is sure to satisfy your taste buds. So go ahead and try it out today!

