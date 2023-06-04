“egg roti recipe”: My Recipe for Delicious Egg Roti: Learn How to Make it at Home!

Delicious Sri Lankan Recipe: විනාඩි දහයෙන් බිත්තර රොටි හදමු Egg Roti Recipe
Sri Lankan cuisine is a blend of flavors and spices that makes it unique and delicious. One such dish that is a favorite among Sri Lankans is the Egg Roti. This dish is a quick and easy breakfast or snack that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.
Ingredients
- 2 cups flour
- 3 eggs
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 green chilies, chopped
- 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/4 teaspoon cumin powder
- Salt to taste
- Water
- Oil
Method
- In a mixing bowl, add the flour, turmeric powder, chili powder, cumin powder, and salt. Mix well.
- Gradually add water and knead into a dough. Cover and let it rest for 10 minutes.
- In a separate bowl, beat the eggs. Add the chopped onions, green chilies, and salt. Mix well.
- Divide the dough into small balls. Roll each ball into a thin roti.
- Heat a pan and add oil. Place the roti on the pan.
- Pour the egg mixture over the roti and spread it evenly.
- Fold the edges of the roti towards the center, covering the egg mixture.
- Flip the roti and cook until both sides are golden brown.
- Serve hot with your favorite chutney or sauce.
Tips
- You can add other vegetables like bell peppers, tomatoes, or even cheese to the egg mixture for a different flavor.
- Make sure the roti is thin enough to cook evenly and fold easily.
- Cook the roti on low to medium heat to ensure that the egg is cooked through.
- Experiment with different spices and seasonings to find the perfect flavor for you.
Conclusion
The විනාඩි දහයෙන් බිත්තර රොටි හදමු Egg Roti Recipe is a delicious and easy dish that you can make at home. This recipe is perfect for breakfast or as a snack and can be enjoyed by people of all ages. With a few simple ingredients and easy steps, you can create a flavorful and satisfying meal. So, give this recipe a try and enjoy the taste of Sri Lanka in your own home.
