“egg roti recipe”: My Recipe for Delicious Egg Roti: Learn How to Make it at Home!

Delicious Sri Lankan Recipe: විනාඩි දහයෙන් බිත්තර රොටි හදමු Egg Roti Recipe

Sri Lankan cuisine is a blend of flavors and spices that makes it unique and delicious. One such dish that is a favorite among Sri Lankans is the Egg Roti. This dish is a quick and easy breakfast or snack that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

Ingredients

2 cups flour

3 eggs

1 onion, chopped

2 green chilies, chopped

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon cumin powder

Salt to taste

Water

Oil

Method

In a mixing bowl, add the flour, turmeric powder, chili powder, cumin powder, and salt. Mix well. Gradually add water and knead into a dough. Cover and let it rest for 10 minutes. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs. Add the chopped onions, green chilies, and salt. Mix well. Divide the dough into small balls. Roll each ball into a thin roti. Heat a pan and add oil. Place the roti on the pan. Pour the egg mixture over the roti and spread it evenly. Fold the edges of the roti towards the center, covering the egg mixture. Flip the roti and cook until both sides are golden brown. Serve hot with your favorite chutney or sauce.

Tips

You can add other vegetables like bell peppers, tomatoes, or even cheese to the egg mixture for a different flavor.

Make sure the roti is thin enough to cook evenly and fold easily.

Cook the roti on low to medium heat to ensure that the egg is cooked through.

Experiment with different spices and seasonings to find the perfect flavor for you.

Conclusion

The විනාඩි දහයෙන් බිත්තර රොටි හදමු Egg Roti Recipe is a delicious and easy dish that you can make at home. This recipe is perfect for breakfast or as a snack and can be enjoyed by people of all ages. With a few simple ingredients and easy steps, you can create a flavorful and satisfying meal. So, give this recipe a try and enjoy the taste of Sri Lanka in your own home.

