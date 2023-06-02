Egg wrap recipe: Recipe: Wrapped Scrambled Egg Tortilla

An Easy Way to Enjoy Pastured Eggs for Breakfast with a Different Twist to the Menu

Are you tired of eating the same old scrambled eggs or omelets every morning? If you’re looking for a new way to enjoy pastured eggs for breakfast, then you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll share a delicious and easy recipe that will give your breakfast a different twist.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

4 pastured eggs

2 tbsp olive oil

1/2 onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

1/4 cup chopped red bell pepper

1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper

1/4 cup chopped tomato

1/4 cup chopped spinach

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp cumin

1/4 tsp chili powder

1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese (optional)

Instructions:

Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic, and sauté for 2-3 minutes until the onion becomes translucent. Add the chopped red and green bell peppers, and sauté for another 3-4 minutes until they start to soften. Add the chopped tomato and spinach, and sauté for another 2-3 minutes until the spinach is wilted. In a bowl, whisk the pastured eggs with salt, black pepper, paprika, cumin, and chili powder. Pour the egg mixture into the skillet with the vegetables, and stir to combine. Cook the eggs for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until they are cooked through. Sprinkle shredded cheddar cheese over the top, if desired, and let it melt for a minute or two. Serve hot with toast or tortillas.

This recipe is a great way to pack in a ton of vegetables into your morning meal while also getting the protein and healthy fats from the pastured eggs. The spices add an extra kick of flavor and make this dish so much more interesting than plain old scrambled eggs.

Not only is this recipe delicious, but it’s also versatile. You can swap out the vegetables for whatever you have on hand or prefer. For example, you could use zucchini, mushrooms, or kale instead of spinach. You could also add some diced avocado or salsa on top for extra flavor.

Another great thing about this recipe is that it’s easy to make ahead of time. You could prep the vegetables the night before and keep them in the fridge, so all you have to do in the morning is whisk up the eggs and cook everything together.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a new way to enjoy pastured eggs for breakfast, we highly recommend trying this recipe. It’s easy, delicious, and packed with nutritious ingredients. Plus, it’s a great way to mix up your morning routine and start your day off on the right foot. Enjoy!

