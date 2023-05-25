“Eggless Gulabjamun cake recipe”: Quick, Tasty, and Eggless Recipe for Gulabjamun Cake

Eggless Gulabjamun Cake: Easy, Quick, and Tasty Recipe

Gulabjamun is a popular Indian dessert that is loved by many. The sweet, sticky, and spongy balls soaked in sugar syrup are irresistible. But what if you could enjoy the same flavors in a cake? This eggless Gulabjamun cake recipe is easy, quick, and delicious. You can make it at home with simple ingredients and surprise your family and friends. Let’s get started!

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup milk powder

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup yogurt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

1/4 cup warm milk

1 tablespoon rose water

1 tablespoon chopped pistachios (optional)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F/180°C and grease a 9-inch cake pan with oil or butter. In a bowl, sift the all-purpose flour, powdered sugar, milk powder, baking powder, baking soda, and cardamom powder. Add the vegetable oil and yogurt to the dry ingredients and mix well. Slowly add the warm milk and mix until you get a smooth batter. Do not overmix. Pour the batter into the greased cake pan and bake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. While the cake is baking, prepare the sugar syrup. In a saucepan, add 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of water. Bring it to a boil and let it simmer for 5-7 minutes or until the sugar dissolves completely. Turn off the heat and add 1 tablespoon of rose water. Mix well and keep aside. Once the cake is baked, take it out of the oven and let it cool for 5 minutes. Poke some holes in the cake with a toothpick and pour the sugar syrup over it. Let the cake absorb the syrup for 10-15 minutes. Garnish the cake with chopped pistachios, if desired. Serve the eggless Gulabjamun cake warm or cold and enjoy!

Tips

You can use any vegetable oil for this recipe, but I recommend using a flavorless oil like canola or vegetable oil.

If you don’t have milk powder, you can replace it with 1/2 cup of heavy cream.

Make sure the milk is warm, not hot, or it will curdle the yogurt.

You can adjust the amount of sugar syrup according to your taste. If you like it sweeter, add more sugar.

You can also add some saffron strands to the sugar syrup for a more authentic Gulabjamun flavor.

Conclusion

This eggless Gulabjamun cake recipe is a unique twist on the traditional Indian dessert. It is easy to make, quick, and delicious. The cake is moist, soft, and soaked in sweet syrup that gives it a burst of flavor. You can serve it as a dessert or enjoy it with your evening tea. So, try this recipe today and indulge in the flavors of Gulabjamun with a twist!

Eggless Gulabjamun cake recipe Quick and easy Gulabjamun cake Tasty eggless Gulabjamun cake Homemade Gulabjamun cake without eggs Egg-free Gulabjamun cake recipe

News Source : Recipe from Mitali’s CookBook

Source Link :Eggless Gulabjamun cake | Easy, quick and tasty recipe/