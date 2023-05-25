“Eggless Gulabjamun cake recipe”: Quick, Tasty, and Eggless Recipe for Gulabjamun Cake

Eggless Gulabjamun Cake: Easy, Quick, and Tasty Recipe
Gulabjamun is a popular Indian dessert that is loved by many. The sweet, sticky, and spongy balls soaked in sugar syrup are irresistible. But what if you could enjoy the same flavors in a cake? This eggless Gulabjamun cake recipe is easy, quick, and delicious. You can make it at home with simple ingredients and surprise your family and friends. Let’s get started!
Ingredients
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1/2 cup milk powder
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup yogurt
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
- 1/4 cup warm milk
- 1 tablespoon rose water
- 1 tablespoon chopped pistachios (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F/180°C and grease a 9-inch cake pan with oil or butter.
- In a bowl, sift the all-purpose flour, powdered sugar, milk powder, baking powder, baking soda, and cardamom powder.
- Add the vegetable oil and yogurt to the dry ingredients and mix well.
- Slowly add the warm milk and mix until you get a smooth batter. Do not overmix.
- Pour the batter into the greased cake pan and bake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
- While the cake is baking, prepare the sugar syrup. In a saucepan, add 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of water. Bring it to a boil and let it simmer for 5-7 minutes or until the sugar dissolves completely.
- Turn off the heat and add 1 tablespoon of rose water. Mix well and keep aside.
- Once the cake is baked, take it out of the oven and let it cool for 5 minutes.
- Poke some holes in the cake with a toothpick and pour the sugar syrup over it. Let the cake absorb the syrup for 10-15 minutes.
- Garnish the cake with chopped pistachios, if desired.
- Serve the eggless Gulabjamun cake warm or cold and enjoy!
Tips
- You can use any vegetable oil for this recipe, but I recommend using a flavorless oil like canola or vegetable oil.
- If you don’t have milk powder, you can replace it with 1/2 cup of heavy cream.
- Make sure the milk is warm, not hot, or it will curdle the yogurt.
- You can adjust the amount of sugar syrup according to your taste. If you like it sweeter, add more sugar.
- You can also add some saffron strands to the sugar syrup for a more authentic Gulabjamun flavor.
Conclusion
This eggless Gulabjamun cake recipe is a unique twist on the traditional Indian dessert. It is easy to make, quick, and delicious. The cake is moist, soft, and soaked in sweet syrup that gives it a burst of flavor. You can serve it as a dessert or enjoy it with your evening tea. So, try this recipe today and indulge in the flavors of Gulabjamun with a twist!
