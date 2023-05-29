Eggplant Parmigiana Olive Garden – Eggplant Parmesan Recipe Easy : How to Make Olive Garden’s Famous Eggplant Parmigiana Recipe at Home

Creating Olive Garden’s Popular Eggplant Parmigiana Dish in Your Own Kitchen

Introduction:

Eggplant Parmigiana, or Eggplant Parmesan, is a classic Italian dish that has become popular all over the world. The dish is made with sliced eggplant, parmesan cheese, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Olive Garden, the popular Italian restaurant chain, has its own take on this classic dish. In this article, we will share an easy Eggplant Parmesan recipe from Olive Garden that you can make at home.

Ingredients:

To make Eggplant Parmesan, you will need the following ingredients:

2 large eggplants

1 cup flour

4 eggs

2 cups Italian seasoned breadcrumbs

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

2 cups marinara sauce

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Follow these easy steps to make Eggplant Parmesan:

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Step 2: Slice the eggplants into ¼ inch rounds.

Step 3: Season the eggplant slices with salt and pepper.

Step 4: Place the flour in a shallow dish.

Step 5: Beat the eggs in another shallow dish.

Step 6: In a third shallow dish, combine the breadcrumbs and grated parmesan cheese.

Step 7: Coat each eggplant slice in flour, then dip it into the beaten eggs, and finally coat it in the breadcrumb mixture.

Step 8: Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Step 9: Fry the eggplant slices until they are golden brown on both sides, about 2-3 minutes per side. You may need to do this in batches.

Step 10: Place the fried eggplant slices on a paper towel-lined plate to remove excess oil.

Step 11: Spread a thin layer of marinara sauce on the bottom of a 9×13 inch baking dish.

Step 12: Arrange a layer of eggplant slices on top of the sauce.

Step 13: Spoon more marinara sauce over the eggplant slices.

Step 14: Sprinkle a layer of shredded mozzarella cheese over the sauce.

Step 15: Repeat the layers of eggplant, sauce, and cheese until all the ingredients are used up, ending with a layer of cheese on top.

Step 16: Cover the baking dish with foil and bake for 25 minutes.

Step 17: Remove the foil and bake for another 10-15 minutes, until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Step 18: Let the Eggplant Parmesan cool for a few minutes before serving.

Tips for Making the Best Eggplant Parmesan:

Choose firm, shiny eggplants that are heavy for their size.

Salt the eggplant slices before frying them to remove excess moisture and prevent the dish from being too watery.

Use Italian seasoned breadcrumbs for extra flavor.

Use a high-quality marinara sauce for the best taste.

Use freshly grated parmesan cheese for maximum flavor.

Let the Eggplant Parmesan cool for a few minutes before serving to allow the cheese to set.

Variations of Eggplant Parmesan:

Add sliced mushrooms or bell peppers to the dish for extra flavor and nutrition.

Use a combination of different cheeses, such as fontina, provolone, or asiago.

Top the dish with fresh basil or parsley for a pop of color and flavor.

Make a vegetarian version of the dish by using a plant-based cheese substitute.

Conclusion:

Eggplant Parmesan is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for a cozy night in or a special occasion. Olive Garden’s recipe is a great place to start, but feel free to experiment with different ingredients and techniques to make the dish your own. With a little bit of effort, you can create a restaurant-quality dish that will impress your family and friends. So, go ahead and give it a try!

Q: What is Eggplant Parmigiana?

A: Eggplant Parmigiana, also known as Eggplant Parmesan, is a classic Italian dish made with slices of breaded and fried eggplant, layered with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Q: Is Eggplant Parmigiana gluten-free?

A: It can be gluten-free if the breadcrumbs used in the breading process are made from gluten-free bread.

Q: Can Eggplant Parmigiana be made without frying the eggplant?

A: Yes, it can be made by baking the eggplant slices instead of frying them for a healthier option.

Q: How do I make Eggplant Parmigiana at home?

A: Olive Garden has an easy Eggplant Parmesan recipe that can be made at home. The recipe includes slicing and breading the eggplant, making a homemade tomato sauce, and layering the eggplant with the sauce and cheese before baking in the oven.

Q: What are the ingredients needed to make Eggplant Parmigiana?

A: The ingredients for Eggplant Parmigiana include eggplant, all-purpose flour, eggs, breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, oil, canned tomatoes, garlic, sugar, basil, mozzarella cheese, and parmesan cheese.

Q: Is Eggplant Parmigiana vegetarian?

A: Yes, Eggplant Parmigiana is vegetarian as it does not contain any meat.

Q: Can Eggplant Parmigiana be made ahead of time?

A: Yes, Eggplant Parmigiana can be assembled ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator until ready to bake.

Q: What can I serve with Eggplant Parmigiana?

A: Eggplant Parmigiana can be served with a side of pasta, garlic bread, or a fresh salad.