Eggplant Parmigiana Recipe – Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana : How to Make the Perfect Eggplant Parmigiana at Home

Creating the Ultimate Eggplant Parmigiana in Your Own Kitchen

Introduction

Eggplant Parmigiana is an Italian classic dish that has become popular all around the world. It is a vegetarian dish that is made with eggplants, tomato sauce, and cheese. The dish is simple, yet delicious, and is perfect for any occasion. However, if you are looking to add more protein to your meal, you can easily modify it to include chicken cutlets. In this article, we will be discussing the recipe for both Eggplant Parmigiana and Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana.

Eggplant Parmigiana Recipe

Ingredients:

2 medium-sized eggplants

1 cup of all-purpose flour

1 cup of breadcrumbs

2 cups of tomato sauce

2 cups of shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup of grated Parmesan cheese

2 eggs

Salt

Black pepper

Olive oil

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees F. Cut the eggplants into thin slices (about 1/4 inch thick) and sprinkle them with salt. Place them in a colander and let them sit for about 30 minutes. This will help remove the excess water from the eggplants. Rinse the eggplants with water and pat them dry with a paper towel. In a bowl, whisk the eggs and add a pinch of salt and black pepper. In another bowl, mix the flour and breadcrumbs. Dip each eggplant slice in the egg mixture and then coat it with the flour mixture. In a large skillet, heat about 1/4 inch of olive oil over medium-high heat. Fry the eggplant slices until they are golden brown on both sides. Remove the eggplant slices from the skillet and place them on a paper towel to remove any excess oil. In a 9×13 inch baking dish, spread a layer of tomato sauce. Place a layer of fried eggplant slices on top of the tomato sauce. Sprinkle a layer of shredded mozzarella cheese on top of the eggplants. Add a layer of grated Parmesan cheese on top of the mozzarella cheese. Repeat steps 10-13 until all the ingredients have been used up. Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake for 25 minutes. Remove the aluminum foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Let the Eggplant Parmigiana cool for a few minutes before serving.

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Recipe

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup of all-purpose flour

1 cup of breadcrumbs

2 cups of tomato sauce

2 cups of shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup of grated Parmesan cheese

2 eggs

Salt

Black pepper

Olive oil

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees F. Cut the chicken breasts in half horizontally to create thinner pieces. In a bowl, whisk the eggs and add a pinch of salt and black pepper. In another bowl, mix the flour and breadcrumbs. Dip each chicken cutlet in the egg mixture and then coat it with the flour mixture. In a large skillet, heat about 1/4 inch of olive oil over medium-high heat. Fry the chicken cutlets until they are golden brown on both sides. Remove the chicken cutlets from the skillet and place them on a paper towel to remove any excess oil. In a 9×13 inch baking dish, spread a layer of tomato sauce. Place a layer of fried chicken cutlets on top of the tomato sauce. Sprinkle a layer of shredded mozzarella cheese on top of the chicken cutlets. Add a layer of grated Parmesan cheese on top of the mozzarella cheese. Repeat steps 9-12 until all the ingredients have been used up. Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake for 25 minutes. Remove the aluminum foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Let the Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana cool for a few minutes before serving.

Conclusion

Eggplant Parmigiana and Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana are both delicious dishes that are perfect for any occasion. They are easy to make and can be modified to suit any taste. Whether you are a vegetarian or a meat-lover, you can enjoy these dishes. So, next time you are looking for a tasty and satisfying meal, give these recipes a try.

——————–

Q: What is Eggplant Parmigiana?

A: Eggplant Parmigiana is a traditional Italian dish made with layers of breaded and fried eggplant slices, tomato sauce, and cheese, baked until golden brown.

Q: What is Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana?

A: Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana is a variation of Eggplant Parmigiana, where breaded and fried chicken cutlets are used instead of eggplant.

Q: What ingredients do I need to make Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana?

A: You will need chicken cutlets, bread crumbs, eggs, flour, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, salt, pepper, and olive oil.

Q: How do I make Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana?

A: First, bread and fry the chicken cutlets. Then, layer them in a baking dish with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and parmesan cheese. Bake in the oven until bubbly and golden brown.

Q: Can I use other types of cheese in Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana?

A: Yes, you can use any type of cheese you prefer, such as provolone or fontina.

Q: Can I make Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana ahead of time?

A: Yes, you can assemble the dish ahead of time and refrigerate until ready to bake.

Q: How do I reheat Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana?

A: You can reheat it in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10-15 minutes, or in the microwave for 1-2 minutes.

Q: What should I serve with Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana?

A: It is often served with a side of pasta or a salad. Garlic bread is also a popular side dish.

Q: Can I freeze Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana?

A: Yes, you can freeze it after baking. Allow it to cool completely, then wrap tightly in plastic wrap and aluminum foil. Freeze for up to 3 months. To reheat, thaw in the refrigerator overnight, then bake in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20-25 minutes.