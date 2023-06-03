“Eggplant Stir Fry Recipe”: Delicious Eggplant and Pork Stir Fry Recipe Cooked in a Village Setting

Eggplant Recipe: Very Tasty Eggplant Stir Fried Pork
If you’re looking for a new and delicious way to cook eggplant, try this eggplant stir fried pork recipe. It’s a classic Chinese dish with a flavorful sauce, tender pork, and savory eggplant. And the best part? It’s easy to make and perfect for a quick weeknight dinner.
Ingredients
- 1 medium-sized eggplant
- 1/2 lb. pork, sliced thinly
- 1 tbsp. cornstarch
- 1 tbsp. soy sauce
- 1 tbsp. rice wine or sherry
- 1 tbsp. sugar
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tbsp. vegetable oil for stir-frying, or as needed
Instructions
- Wash the eggplant and cut it into small cubes. Place them in a bowl and sprinkle salt over them. Mix well and let it sit for 10 minutes. This will help remove the bitterness from the eggplant.
- In another bowl, mix the cornstarch, soy sauce, rice wine, sugar, salt, and black pepper. Add the pork and mix well.
- Heat a wok or large frying pan over high heat. Add the vegetable oil and swirl to coat the pan.
- Add the pork to the wok and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes until it turns brown. Remove the pork from the wok and set it aside.
- Add the minced garlic to the wok and stir-fry for a few seconds until fragrant.
- Add the eggplant to the wok and stir-fry for 5-6 minutes until it’s soft and slightly browned. If the eggplant absorbs too much oil, add a little more oil to the wok.
- Add the pork back to the wok and mix well with the eggplant.
- Pour the sauce over the pork and eggplant. Mix well and stir-fry for another minute or two, until the sauce thickens and coats the pork and eggplant evenly.
- Transfer the dish to a serving plate and garnish with chopped scallions or cilantro, if desired.
Eggplant Cooking in Village
If you happen to be in a village in China, you might see people cooking eggplant in a slightly different way. In some villages, they use a traditional clay pot to cook eggplant. The pot is heated over a wood fire, and the eggplant is cooked slowly until it’s soft and tender. They also use a different sauce made with soy sauce, vinegar, and sugar. The result is a smoky and slightly sweet eggplant dish that’s perfect with rice.
No matter how you cook eggplant, it’s a versatile and delicious vegetable that can be used in many dishes. It’s low in calories and high in fiber, making it a healthy addition to any meal. So why not try this eggplant stir fried pork recipe and enjoy a tasty and nutritious meal tonight?
