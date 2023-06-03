“Eggplant Stir Fry Recipe”: Delicious Eggplant and Pork Stir Fry Recipe Cooked in a Village Setting

Eggplant Recipe: Very Tasty Eggplant Stir Fried Pork

If you’re looking for a new and delicious way to cook eggplant, try this eggplant stir fried pork recipe. It’s a classic Chinese dish with a flavorful sauce, tender pork, and savory eggplant. And the best part? It’s easy to make and perfect for a quick weeknight dinner.

Ingredients

1 medium-sized eggplant

1/2 lb. pork, sliced thinly

1 tbsp. cornstarch

1 tbsp. soy sauce

1 tbsp. rice wine or sherry

1 tbsp. sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp. vegetable oil for stir-frying, or as needed

Instructions

Wash the eggplant and cut it into small cubes. Place them in a bowl and sprinkle salt over them. Mix well and let it sit for 10 minutes. This will help remove the bitterness from the eggplant. In another bowl, mix the cornstarch, soy sauce, rice wine, sugar, salt, and black pepper. Add the pork and mix well. Heat a wok or large frying pan over high heat. Add the vegetable oil and swirl to coat the pan. Add the pork to the wok and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes until it turns brown. Remove the pork from the wok and set it aside. Add the minced garlic to the wok and stir-fry for a few seconds until fragrant. Add the eggplant to the wok and stir-fry for 5-6 minutes until it’s soft and slightly browned. If the eggplant absorbs too much oil, add a little more oil to the wok. Add the pork back to the wok and mix well with the eggplant. Pour the sauce over the pork and eggplant. Mix well and stir-fry for another minute or two, until the sauce thickens and coats the pork and eggplant evenly. Transfer the dish to a serving plate and garnish with chopped scallions or cilantro, if desired.

Eggplant Cooking in Village

If you happen to be in a village in China, you might see people cooking eggplant in a slightly different way. In some villages, they use a traditional clay pot to cook eggplant. The pot is heated over a wood fire, and the eggplant is cooked slowly until it’s soft and tender. They also use a different sauce made with soy sauce, vinegar, and sugar. The result is a smoky and slightly sweet eggplant dish that’s perfect with rice.

No matter how you cook eggplant, it’s a versatile and delicious vegetable that can be used in many dishes. It’s low in calories and high in fiber, making it a healthy addition to any meal. So why not try this eggplant stir fried pork recipe and enjoy a tasty and nutritious meal tonight?

