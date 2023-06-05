“eggy-bread BLT”: Recipe for BLT with Eggy Bread

Eggy-Bread BLT Recipe: A Delicious Twist on the Traditional Irish Breakfast

Eggs, toast, rashers, and tomatoes are all part of the traditional Irish breakfast. However, in this recipe from the Irish Food Board, they’re given a delicious new twist. Give this recipe a try, and your weekend will be off to a great start. If you’re a fan of the classic BLT sandwich, get ready to take your taste buds on an exciting journey with a delightful twist. Introducing the eggy-bread BLT!

Ingredients

4 eggs

2 tbsp milk

Freshly ground black pepper

1 large ciabatta loaf

About 2 tbsp olive oil

12 smoked streaky bacon rashers, rinds removed

1 tbsp good quality mustard

2 tbsp of reduced-fat mayonnaise

2 tbsp tomato ketchup

1 cup rocket leaves

4 small vine tomatoes, finely sliced

Method

Crack the eggs into a shallow dish, add the milk, season, and mix well to combine. Cut the ciabatta loaf into four even-sized pieces and then cut each one open so that you have eight separate pieces. Place each piece of bread, cut side down in the egg mixture. Leave to soak for a minute before turning over. Heat a large frying pan and add half of the oil. Then add the soaked base of ciabatta, cut-side down. Cook over medium to low heat for 2 minutes until golden brown, then turn over and cook for another two minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the broiler. Arrange the bacon on a rack and cook for a couple of minutes on each side until really crispy. Keep warm. Remove the ciabatta bases from the frying pan and keep warm. Add the remaining oil and then add the tops of the ciabatta. Cook as described above. Mix together the mustard and the mayonnaise in a small bowl. Just before serving, spread half the mustard mayonnaise over the bases, next add a little ketchup, the rocket leaves, a layer of tomato slices, and season with the black pepper. Top with the bacon. Finish by spreading the remaining mustard mayonnaise onto the top half of the eggy bread. Arrange on warmed plates and serve immediately.

Serving Suggestions

Enjoy this delicious eggy-bread BLT recipe for brunch or breakfast. Pair it with a cup of hot coffee or tea for a perfect start to your day. You can also serve it with a side of roasted potatoes or sautéed mushrooms for a more filling meal. This recipe is perfect for entertaining guests or for a lazy weekend morning.

Overall, this eggy-bread BLT recipe is a delicious and creative twist on the traditional Irish breakfast. It’s easy to prepare and packed with flavor and texture. Give it a try, and your taste buds will thank you!

