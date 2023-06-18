Egypt bans several dog breeds; tough regulations imposed on pit bulls, Rottweilers, German shepherds, boxers, huskies, Caucasian shepherds, and bullmastiffs

Egyptian dog breed ban : Egypt bans several dog breeds, sparking controversy among owners and animal advocates

The Egyptian government has recently passed a law that has caused controversy and surprise among dog owners. The law prohibits several breeds of dogs in the country, including breeds categorized as hazardous. Only 10 breeds are allowed without a safety inspection, and strict regulations will be imposed on others, such as the pit bull, Rottweiler, and German shepherd. Pet owners must pay a fee of up to 50,000 Egyptian pounds for the registration process. Mona Khalil, chair of the Egyptian Society for Mercy to Animals, has expressed concern about the lack of consultation with animal advocacy organizations and the arbitrary list of banned breeds. The decision follows a tragic incident in February involving a pit bull that killed a person in a residential complex. Dog attacks have been on the rise in Egypt, with 11 people hospitalized for treatment in 2021. Despite these challenges, dogs continue to grow in popularity as pets in the country.

News Source : Arab News

