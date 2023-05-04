“Egypt road accident” : Over a Dozen Killed in Fatal Road Accident in Egypt

Bus-Truck Collision in Egypt: 14 Dead and 25 Injured

A deadly bus-truck collision occurred on a desert highway in southwestern Egypt, leaving 14 people dead and 25 others injured. According to reports from Reuters news agency, the accident happened when a bus carrying passengers collided with a truck on the road.

The Details of the Accident

The bus was reportedly traveling from Cairo to the city of Kharga in Egypt’s western desert when it crashed into a truck on the highway. The collision caused the bus to overturn, resulting in the deaths of 14 passengers and injuries to 25 others. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but initial reports suggest that the driver of the truck may have lost control of the vehicle, causing it to collide with the bus. The driver of the truck is said to have been one of the fatalities.

The Response from the Authorities

The Egyptian authorities have expressed their condolences to the families of the victims and have promised a thorough investigation into the accident. The country’s Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, has ordered an immediate investigation into the accident and has instructed the relevant authorities to provide all necessary assistance to the affected families.

The incident has also highlighted the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws in Egypt, where road accidents are all too common. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Egypt has one of the highest rates of road accidents in the world, with an estimated 12,000 people dying in traffic accidents each year.

The Importance of Road Safety

The tragic bus-truck collision in Egypt is a sobering reminder of the importance of road safety. Accidents on the road can happen at any time, and it is crucial that drivers take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of themselves and their passengers.

It is also important for governments to invest in road infrastructure and to enforce traffic laws to reduce the number of accidents on the road. This includes measures such as implementing speed limits, improving road signage, and enforcing laws against drunk driving and other dangerous driving behaviors.

Conclusion

The bus-truck collision in Egypt is a tragic reminder of the importance of road safety. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, and we hope that the Egyptian authorities will take swift action to prevent similar accidents from happening in the future.

News Source : Noureldein Ghanem

Source Link :Egypt road accident leaves over a dozen dead/