Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour donates £5m to UK Conservative Party

Mohamed Mansour, Egyptian billionaire and Conservative Party donor : Egyptian billionaire donates £5m to UK Conservative Party, praising Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

An Egyptian billionaire has made the largest donation to the UK Conservative Party in two decades, according to The Telegraph. Mohamed Mansour praised Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his capability and understanding of the modern economy, donating £5m ($6.2m) to the party. The donation is the joint-second largest individual sum given to a UK political party, after Lord Sainsbury of Turville’s £8m to the Liberal Democrats in 2019. Mansour’s donation halted a decline in funding that had seen the Conservatives overtaken by the opposition Labour Party. Mansour has previously donated £600,000 to the Conservatives and is chair of the $6bn Mansour Group.

News Source : Reuters

