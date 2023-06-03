Egyptian police officer identified as attacker who killed 3 Israeli soldiers

Egyptian police officer – focus keyword: Egyptian police officer : Egyptian police officer identified as attacker in killing of three Israeli soldiers

The identity of the assailant who killed three Israeli soldiers near the Egyptian border has been revealed as an Egyptian police officer. The Israeli army has stated that they are working together with the Egyptian army to investigate the incident, and are conducting a search operation to identify any other potential attackers. The Egyptian attacker was killed in the exchange of fire, according to the Israeli army. However, the Egyptian army has reported that a member of their security forces was killed in an exchange of fire with Israeli forces near the border while chasing a “drug smuggler.”

News Source : News Agencies

Border security Terrorist attacks Israel-Egypt relations National security Military intelligence