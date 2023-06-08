Eichel’s Winning Mindset, Patrick Roy’s Rising Stock, and Other Top Stories

TSN Director of Scouting, Craig Button, Discusses Latest NHL News
Craig Button, TSN Director of Scouting, recently appeared on Leafs Lunch to provide insight into the latest news from around the NHL. In the segment, Button discusses a variety of topics including the recent improvement of Patrick Roy’s stock as a head coach, the uphill battle facing the Panthers against the Golden Knights, and more.
