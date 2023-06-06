“Eid Special Balti Gosht”: “Bushra’s Kitchen 2020: Eid Special Balti Gosht Recipe – Delicious Degi Style”

Degi Balti Gosht Recipe | Eid Special Balti Gosht | Bushra ka kitchen 2020

Balti Gosht is a popular Pakistani dish that is typically cooked in a wok-like pot called a balti. This dish is a must-have for Eid and other special occasions. In this recipe, we will be cooking Degi Balti Gosht, which is a spicier version of the traditional dish. Let’s get started!

Ingredients:

1 kg mutton

2 onions, chopped

3 tomatoes, chopped

1 tbsp ginger paste

1 tbsp garlic paste

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp salt

1 cup oil

2 bay leaves

4 green cardamom pods

4 cloves

2 cinnamon sticks

2 black cardamom pods

Method:

Heat the oil in a large pot and fry the onions until they turn golden brown. Add the mutton and fry until it changes color. Add ginger paste, garlic paste, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, black pepper, and salt. Fry for a few minutes. Add the tomatoes and fry until they become soft. Add water, bay leaves, green cardamom pods, cloves, cinnamon sticks, and black cardamom pods. Cover and cook until the meat is tender. Once the meat is cooked, take out the bay leaves, cardamom pods, cloves, and cinnamon sticks. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with naan or rice.

Tips:

Make sure to use fresh mutton for this recipe.

You can adjust the amount of spices according to your taste.

If you prefer a thicker gravy, you can add some yogurt or cream towards the end of cooking.

You can also add some potatoes or vegetables to this dish to make it more nutritious.

Conclusion:

Degi Balti Gosht is a delicious and spicy Pakistani dish that is perfect for special occasions like Eid. This recipe is easy to follow and can be made with simple ingredients that are easily available at home. So, try this recipe and impress your family and friends with your cooking skills!

