Eight-year-old boy dies after speeding truck hits Sufi shrine in Chandigarh

Nitin (victim) : Speeding truck kills 8-year-old boy at Sufi mazar in Chandigarh

An eight-year-old boy, identified as Nitin, died after a tipper truck collided with a Sufi mazar in the Dera Bassi area. Nitin and his grandfather were collecting donations for an upcoming event when the incident occurred. The driver of the truck, Rajanpreet Singh, lost control while taking a turn and crashed into the structure. Nitin was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The accused driver has been arrested, and a case has been registered under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code for death by negligence. Nitin’s family looked after the shrine and lived on the premises.

Read Full story : Eight-year-old boy dies as speeding truck rams into shrine in Chandigarh /

News Source : HT Correspondent

