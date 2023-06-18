Anadith Reyes Álvarez : Eight-year-old girl dies in US border patrol custody: family seeks justice

Relatives of an eight-year-old girl who died while in US border patrol custody in Texas have vowed to seek justice so that no one else has to go through the same experience. The family of Anadith Reyes Álvarez released a statement ahead of her funeral on Saturday, saying, “We want justice for her and that nobody has to go through this.” Anadith died on 17 May after being diagnosed with influenza, and had reportedly been complaining about difficulty in breathing and experiencing bone pain. Her mother has claimed that personnel at the detention facility ignored requests for hospital care.

News Source : Ramon Antonio Vargas

Border patrol accountability Immigration policy reform Child migrant rights US border patrol negligence Justice for migrant families