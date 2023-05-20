“Eight-year-old victim dies in single-vehicle rollover accident in Ogle County” : 8-year-old dies in Ogle County rollover accident, driver injured

“Eight-Year-Old Victim Dies in Single Vehicle Rollover Accident in Ogle County”

An eight-year-old child has passed away after a single-vehicle rollover accident in Ogle County on Friday evening. Deputies from Ogle County responded to the incident at approximately 5:45 p.m. on South Watertown Road. The vehicle was traveling northbound when it veered off the east side of the road, rolling several times before coming to a stop. The driver, a 32-year-old, sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident, and charges are pending. Oregon Fire/EMS provided support to the Ogle County Deputies at the scene. All rights reserved © 2023 WIFR.

