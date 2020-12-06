Eileen Murphy Death -Dead – Obituary : Eileen Murphy has Died .
Eileen Murphy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
Castleisland Desmond’s GAA Club wish to pass on their sincere condolences to the family & relatives of the late Mrs. Eileen Murphy ( née O’Connor)
May She Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/ieHbcd6git
— Castleisland Desmonds GAA (@GaaDesmonds) December 6, 2020
