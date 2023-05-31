“Einstein Telescope Italy”: Italy chooses tranquil location for Einstein Telescope installation

Italy Proposes Disused Sardinian Mine as Site for World’s Most Advanced Telescope

Italy is proposing a disused mineral mine in Sardinia as the site for the world’s most advanced telescope, hoping to secure European Union approval and funding. The mine, Sos Enathos, has been chosen by the Italian government as its candidate to host the Einstein Telescope (ET), which aims to explore deep space through the study of gravitational waves. The project can only work when ground vibrations are minimal, making the stillness of the mine’s remote location ideal. The Italian project, estimated to cost €1.9 billion ($2.09 billion), is competing with a rival bid from a site in Meuse-Rhine, a region divided among the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium. The tender will be awarded no earlier than the end of next year.

The ET project seeks to observe a volume of the universe much larger than current tools can see by capturing gravitational waves, the ripples in space and time predicted by Albert Einstein, caused by the collision of celestial entities like black holes. The mine is an ideal location for the telescope due to the area’s low seismic activity and lack of settlements nearby, according to scientists. The Italian project’s design features a triangle-shaped underground facility with 10-km-long arms, with mirrors at the end of each tunnel reflecting laser beams whose lengths are affected by the passage of gravitational waves. The minimal variations in length will be analysed by the ET.

The mine, near the town of Lula, was a mining site for at least 2,000 years before being shut down in 1997. The Italian government hopes the project will bring much-needed investment to the island of Sardinia, which is one of the country’s poorest regions. The government has already invested €50 million of EU post-pandemic recovery funds in the bid, including a feasibility study. The telescope is expected to allow scientists to see events close to when the Big Bang occurred around 14 billion years ago, according to 2021 Physics Nobel Prize winner Giorgio Parisi.

Local authorities see the telescope as an opportunity to bring new life to an area hit by poor infrastructure, depopulation, and a declining birth-rate. The 63-year-old mayor of Lula, Mario Calia, himself a former miner, said the project would leave the town’s untouched natural landscape intact while bringing in investment. The mine has become the alternative to the mine, he told Reuters.

In conclusion, the Italian government is proposing a disused mineral mine in Sardinia as the site for the world’s most advanced telescope, the Einstein Telescope, to explore deep space through the study of gravitational waves. The mine’s low seismic activity and lack of settlements nearby make it an ideal location for the project. The Italian project is competing with a rival bid from a site in Meuse-Rhine, and the tender will be awarded no earlier than the end of next year. The project is expected to bring much-needed investment to the region and allow scientists to observe a volume of the universe much larger than current tools can see.

News Source : Reuters

Source Link :Italy bets on quietest of places to set up Einstein Telescope/