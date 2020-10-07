Eitan Haber Death – Dead :Eitan Haber Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Eitan Haber has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.
“Jacob Kornbluh on Twitter: “Eitan Haber, journalist and Rabin adviser who told Israel of PM’s death, dies at age 80 ”
Eitan Haber, journalist and Rabin adviser who told Israel of PM's death, dies at age 80 https://t.co/6hyHXDrKgZ
— Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) October 7, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
