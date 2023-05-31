Ekadashi Vrat Recipe: Recipe for Doi Vada, a Special Dish for Ekadashi #iskconrecipe#krishnaprasad#recipe#fastingrecipe

Ekadashi Special Doi Vada Recipe
Introduction
Ekadashi is a special day for Hindus, and many people observe a fast on this day. While fasting, it is important to have food that is easy to digest and nutritious. One such dish is Doi Vada, which is a popular dish in the Indian subcontinent. In this article, we will discuss the recipe for Ekadashi Special Doi Vada, which is a healthier version of the traditional dish.
Ingredients
- 1 cup urad dal
- 1 cup curd
- 1 tsp ginger paste
- 1 tsp cumin powder
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- 1/2 tsp red chili powder
- 1/2 tsp turmeric powder
- Salt to taste
- Oil for frying
- Water as required
Preparation
- Wash the urad dal and soak it in water for 4-5 hours.
- Drain the water and grind the dal to a smooth paste using little water.
- Add salt to the batter and mix well.
- Heat oil in a deep frying pan.
- Wet your hands and take a small portion of the batter. Flatten it and make a hole in the center.
- Carefully drop the vada in the hot oil and fry until golden brown.
- Remove the vada from the oil and drain on a paper towel.
- Repeat the process with the remaining batter.
- Whisk the curd until smooth.
- Add ginger paste, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt to the curd. Mix well.
- Add water to the curd mixture to make a thin consistency.
- Soak the vadas in the curd mixture for 2-3 hours.
- Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve chilled.
Health Benefits
Doi Vada is a healthier version of the traditional vada as it is made with curd instead of chutney. Curd is a good source of calcium, protein, and probiotics. It helps in digestion and strengthens the immune system. Urad dal is a good source of protein and fiber. It is low in fat and helps in weight loss. The spices used in the recipe have anti-inflammatory properties and aid in digestion.
Conclusion
Ekadashi Special Doi Vada is a delicious and healthy dish that is perfect for a fasting day. It is easy to prepare and can be enjoyed by everyone. The combination of urad dal and curd makes it a nutritious dish that provides energy and keeps you full for a longer time. So, try this recipe on the next Ekadashi and enjoy the goodness of this traditional dish.
- Ekadashi fasting recipes
- Yogurt-based Ekadashi recipes
- ISKCON Ekadashi recipes
- Vegan Ekadashi recipes
- Gluten-free Ekadashi recipes
News Source : Prabhupada Kitchen
Source Link :একাদশীর স্পেশাল রেসিপিEkadashi Special Doi Vada Recipe#iskconrecipe#krishnaprasad#recipe#vratrecipe/