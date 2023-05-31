Ekadashi Vrat Recipe: Recipe for Doi Vada, a Special Dish for Ekadashi #iskconrecipe#krishnaprasad#recipe#fastingrecipe

Ekadashi Special Doi Vada Recipe

Introduction

Ekadashi is a special day for Hindus, and many people observe a fast on this day. While fasting, it is important to have food that is easy to digest and nutritious. One such dish is Doi Vada, which is a popular dish in the Indian subcontinent. In this article, we will discuss the recipe for Ekadashi Special Doi Vada, which is a healthier version of the traditional dish.

Ingredients

1 cup urad dal

1 cup curd

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp red chili powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Water as required

Preparation

Wash the urad dal and soak it in water for 4-5 hours. Drain the water and grind the dal to a smooth paste using little water. Add salt to the batter and mix well. Heat oil in a deep frying pan. Wet your hands and take a small portion of the batter. Flatten it and make a hole in the center. Carefully drop the vada in the hot oil and fry until golden brown. Remove the vada from the oil and drain on a paper towel. Repeat the process with the remaining batter. Whisk the curd until smooth. Add ginger paste, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt to the curd. Mix well. Add water to the curd mixture to make a thin consistency. Soak the vadas in the curd mixture for 2-3 hours. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve chilled.

Health Benefits

Doi Vada is a healthier version of the traditional vada as it is made with curd instead of chutney. Curd is a good source of calcium, protein, and probiotics. It helps in digestion and strengthens the immune system. Urad dal is a good source of protein and fiber. It is low in fat and helps in weight loss. The spices used in the recipe have anti-inflammatory properties and aid in digestion.

Conclusion

Ekadashi Special Doi Vada is a delicious and healthy dish that is perfect for a fasting day. It is easy to prepare and can be enjoyed by everyone. The combination of urad dal and curd makes it a nutritious dish that provides energy and keeps you full for a longer time. So, try this recipe on the next Ekadashi and enjoy the goodness of this traditional dish.

