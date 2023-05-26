Ekurhuleni employees misuse municipal vehicles, EMPD impounds vehicles

Ekurhuleni employees : Ekurhuleni employees misuse council vehicles, vehicles impounded by EMPD

Two municipal vehicles in Kempton Park and Thembisa were impounded by members of the Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department (EMPD) security and loss control unit due to misuse by Ekurhuleni employees. According to EMPD spokesperson Lt-Col Kelebogile Thepa, officers acted on a tip-off about employees using council vehicles to drop off their children at school and drop off staff at work. One unmarked white Ford Ranger from the EMPD was confiscated from a primary school in Birch Acres, while staff from a cleaning company were being dropped off using an unmarked Ford Ranger from security and loss control near the Esselen Park licensing department. The drivers had their vehicles confiscated and internal investigations will follow. Thepa emphasized that using council resources for private benefit should cease.

Read Full story : EMPD confiscates ‘taxi’ municipal vehicles from council employees /

News Source : Phathu Luvhengo

EMPD confiscates vehicles Taxi impoundment by EMPD Municipal vehicle seizure by EMPD Council employee vehicle confiscation EMPD crackdown on unauthorized vehicles