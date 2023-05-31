El Niño: Is El Niño on the Horizon and Will it Cause a Significant Rise in Global Temperatures? – Channel 4 News

El Niño and Climate Change: What it Means for the World

What is El Niño?

El Niño is a natural climate pattern where sea surface temperatures temporarily rise, particularly in the tropical central and eastern part of the Pacific Ocean. It can last for a few years and has significant impacts on weather patterns globally, affecting rainfall, drought, heatwaves, and food production. El Niño can fluctuate with an alternative, colder climate phase called La Niña, which may also last several years.

Is El Niño linked to climate change caused by humans?

While El Niño is a natural part of the global climate system, it now comes on top of the much greater heating effects of human-caused climate change. The incoming El Niño is expected to combine with climate change to the extent that, for the first time, there is a 66 percent chance that global temperatures will rise by more than 1.5 celsius above pre-industrial levels for at least one of the next five years. Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees is one of the main goals of the Paris climate agreement.

What are the likely impacts of El Niño?

The clearest impact of El Niño is the temporary rise in global temperatures. The hottest year ever recorded was in 2016 during a major El Niño event. But less obvious are its effects on other parts of the global weather systems. The incoming El Niño will lead to more rainfall in Northern Europe, at the same time as reduced rainfall and droughts in southern hemisphere countries like South Africa and Australia. El Niño can interrupt the monsoon season on the Indian subcontinent which can lead to climate disasters and loss of life, as well as wreck rice production which feeds much of the world.

What does this mean for the world?

The World Meteorological Organisation warns that a key global climate target is likely to be temporarily breached for the first time during the next five years due to El Niño and climate change. The combination is almost certain to bring devastating new global heat records and extreme weather. The likelihood of exceeding the 1.5 degree Paris threshold was around 50 per cent just one year ago. But the large increase in probability to 66 per cent in such a short period was partly due to the continued increase in global greenhouse gas emissions. The climate crisis combined with El Niño means there is a 98 per cent chance that one of the next five years will be the hottest ever recorded.

Conclusion

El Niño is a natural phenomenon that has been happening for thousands of years, but it is now coming on top of the greater heating effects of human-caused climate change. The incoming El Niño is almost certain to bring devastating new global heat records and extreme weather, potentially breaching key global climate targets for the first time in the next five years. It is crucial that we take urgent and significant action to curb global greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change and protect our planet.

