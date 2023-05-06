El Paso Mexican Restaurant Near Me : Find the Top Mexican Restaurant in El Paso Near You

Explore the Top Mexican Restaurants in El Paso in Your Vicinity

El Paso, Texas is known for its rich culture and delicious Mexican cuisine. With so many options to choose from, it can be overwhelming to find the best Mexican restaurant in the area. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you and have discovered some of the best Mexican restaurants in El Paso!

L & J Café

First on our list is L & J Café, a family-owned restaurant that has been serving up authentic Mexican food for over 90 years. Located in the historic El Segundo Barrio neighborhood, this restaurant has become a staple in the community. Their famous green enchiladas and homemade tamales are a must-try!

Kiki’s Restaurant & Bar

Next up is Kiki’s Restaurant & Bar, which has been featured on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. This restaurant is known for its delicious margaritas and mouth-watering carne asada. The atmosphere is lively and the service is excellent, making it a great spot for a night out with friends.

Café Central

For a more upscale dining experience, look no further than Café Central. This restaurant features a fusion of Mexican and European cuisine, creating unique and delicious dishes. The atmosphere is sophisticated and elegant, making it a great spot for a special occasion or a romantic date night.

Taqueria El Cometa

Another great option is Taqueria El Cometa, which is located in the heart of El Paso’s downtown area. This restaurant is known for its authentic street tacos and delicious salsas. The prices are affordable and the portions are generous, making it a great spot for a casual lunch or dinner.

Lick It Up

For a truly unique dining experience, check out Lick It Up, a vegan Mexican restaurant. This restaurant offers a variety of plant-based Mexican dishes, including vegan tacos and nachos. The atmosphere is quirky and fun, making it a great spot for a night out with friends who have dietary restrictions.

H&H Car Wash and Coffee Shop

Last but not least is H&H Car Wash and Coffee Shop, a classic El Paso establishment that has been serving up delicious Mexican food since the 1950s. This restaurant is famous for its breakfast burritos and homemade menudo. The atmosphere is casual and laid-back, making it a great spot for a quick bite to eat.

In conclusion, El Paso is home to a wide variety of delicious Mexican restaurants, each with its own unique atmosphere and menu. Whether you’re looking for a casual lunch spot or an upscale dining experience, there is something for everyone in El Paso. So next time you’re in the area, be sure to check out one of these amazing restaurants and discover the best Mexican cuisine in town!