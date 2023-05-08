el paso obits : Honoring the Memories and Contributions of El Paso’s Departed

Honoring the Memory and Impact of El Paso’s Deceased Citizens

Remembering the Legacies of El Paso’s Lost

Coming Together After Tragedy

El Paso, Texas is a vibrant and diverse city that has experienced both joy and sorrow. One of the most tragic events in recent history was the mass shooting at a local Walmart store in August 2019. The community came together to mourn and honor the lives of the 23 victims who were senselessly killed. Through vigils, memorials, and support for the families of the victims, El Paso showed its resilience in the face of tragedy. Although the pain will never go away, the memory of those lost will continue to live on in the hearts of the people of El Paso.

Remembering Influential El Pasoans

El Paso has been home to countless individuals who have made a lasting impact on their communities and beyond. Barbara Jordan, a trailblazing politician and civil rights leader, was born in Houston but spent much of her life in El Paso. She was the first African American woman to be elected to the Texas Senate and later served in the U.S. House of Representatives. Jordan’s eloquent speeches and tireless advocacy for equality and justice continue to inspire people today.

Artist Tom Lea was another El Pasoan who left a lasting legacy. Known for his vivid depictions of the American Southwest, Lea’s paintings and murals can be found throughout the city, including at the El Paso International Airport and the University of Texas at El Paso.

Bobby Fuller, a rock ‘n’ roll musician who rose to fame in the 1960s with hits like “I Fought the Law” and “Let Her Dance,” is also a notable El Pasoan. Fuller’s music continues to be celebrated by fans around the world, and his influence can be heard in the work of countless artists who came after him.

Honoring Those Who Have Gone Before Us

Whether they were victims of tragedy or individuals who made a positive impact on their communities, the people of El Paso who have passed away deserve to be remembered and honored. Their legacies remind us of the importance of coming together as a community, supporting one another, and striving to make a positive difference in the world. As we remember those who have gone before us, we can also look to the future with hope and determination, knowing that the spirit of El Paso will continue to thrive and grow for generations to come.