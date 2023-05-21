El Salvador soccer stadium stampede today : Officials report at least 9 dead and hundreds injured in El Salvador soccer stadium stampede

Officials report at least 9 dead and hundreds injured in El Salvador soccer stadium stampede. today 2023.

A stampede at a soccer stadium in El Salvador during a Salvadoran league quarterfinal match left at least nine people dead and hundreds injured. The crush occurred as fans pushed through an access gate. An investigation will be conducted into the events leading to the disaster, with those responsible set to be punished.

