“El Salvador soccer stampede” today : El Salvador soccer match results in several fatalities and dozens injured due to stampede.

Stampede at El Salvador Soccer Match Results in Multiple Fan Fatalities and Dozens of Injuries today 2023.

Several fans have died and dozens have been injured in a stampede at a soccer match in El Salvador. The incident occurred at the Estadio Cuscatlan stadium during a match between Alianza FC and Independiente FC. The cause of the stampede is currently unknown, but authorities have launched an investigation.

News Source : The Sydney Morning Herald

