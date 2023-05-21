El Salvador stadium disaster today : Tragic Tale of the Stadium Disaster in El Salvador: Individuals Struggled to Breathe and Fought Their Way Inside

Tragic tale of the stadium tragedy in El Salvador: Individuals struggled to breathe and pushed their way inside. today 2023.

12 people have died and over 100 have been injured in a stadium disaster in El Salvador during the second leg of the quarter-final between Alianza and FAS. A human avalanche occurred due to closed gates, causing fans to push and force their way in, leading to moments of great fear among the crowd. Reports suggest that the security forces and police were slow to react.

News Source : MARCA USA,TBS

