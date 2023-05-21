“El Salvador stadium stampede”: El Salvador football stadium stampede leaves nine dead and numerous injured in a tragic incident.

Nine people have been killed and dozens injured in a stampede at a football match in El Salvador. The incident occurred when fans pushed through one of the access gates at a national league quarter-final match between Alianza and FAS at the Monumental stadium in Cuscatlan. Two of the injured were in a critical condition. Play was suspended after just 16 minutes. The Salvadoran Soccer Federation expressed its regret over the incident and offered support to the families of the victims. A criminal investigation will be launched in conjunction with the Attorney General’s Office.
News Source : 7NEWS
