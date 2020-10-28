Elaine Carson Death -Dead-Obituaries :Elaine Carson, wife of five-time champion jockey Willie Carson, has died of cancer .
Elaine Carson has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.
“Racing Post on Twitter: “🗣 “I’m at a loss for words really to sum her up other than to say she was a fantastic person” Elaine Carson, wife of five-time champion jockey Willie Carson, has died of cancer”
🗣 “I'm at a loss for words really to sum her up other than to say she was a fantastic person”
Elaine Carson, wife of five-time champion jockey Willie Carson, has died of cancer
— Racing Post (@RacingPost) October 28, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.