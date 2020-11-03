Elaine Manlove Death -Dead :Former Delaware Election Commissioner Elaine Manlove and her husband killed in a car accident.

Elaine Manlove has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

For those of you who've been at this for a while some very, very sad news to report. Former Delaware Election Commissioner Elaine Manlove and her husband were killed in a car accident yesterday. Elaine was absolutely one of the best. https://t.co/Czm3pk9lEv — electionline (@electionline) November 3, 2020

