Elaine Manlove Death -Dead :Former Delaware Election Commissioner Elaine Manlove and her husband killed in a car accident.
Elaine Manlove has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.
“electionline on Twitter: “For those of you who’ve been at this for a while some very, very sad news to report. Former Delaware Election Commissioner Elaine Manlove and her husband were killed in a car accident yesterday. Elaine was absolutely one of the best. ”
For those of you who've been at this for a while some very, very sad news to report. Former Delaware Election Commissioner Elaine Manlove and her husband were killed in a car accident yesterday. Elaine was absolutely one of the best. https://t.co/Czm3pk9lEv
— electionline (@electionline) November 3, 2020
Former state Elections Commissioner Elaine Manlove and her husband were killed in a crash Monday afternoonhttps://t.co/37to6UcDYR via @delawareonline
— Lawrance S. Kimmel (@LarryKimmelEsq) November 3, 2020
Tributes
