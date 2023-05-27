Elaine Welteroth Bio: Elaine Welteroth: Bio, Age, Ethnicity, Birthday, Net Worth, Education, Salary, Body Measurements, and More

Elaine Welteroth Age, Ethnicity, Birthday, Bio, Net Worth, Education, Salary, Body Measurements, Marriage

Elaine Welteroth is a journalist, author, and former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue. She is known for her work in promoting diversity and inclusivity in media and fashion. In this article, we will discuss Elaine Welteroth’s age, ethnicity, birthday, bio, net worth, education, salary, body measurements, and marriage.

Age and Birthday

Elaine Welteroth was born on December 10, 1986. As of 2021, she is 34 years old. Welteroth was born in Newark, California, and grew up in a mixed-race family. Her mother is African American and her father is white.

Education

Welteroth attended California State University, Sacramento, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. After graduation, she moved to New York City to pursue a career in media. In 2012, she received a Master of Fine Arts degree in Media, Culture, and Communication from New York University.

Career

Welteroth started her career in media as an intern at Ebony magazine. She then worked as a beauty and style editor at Glamour magazine before joining Teen Vogue in 2012 as the beauty and health director. In 2017, she became the editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue, making her the youngest person and the second African American to hold such a position at Conde Nast.

During her tenure at Teen Vogue, Welteroth focused on promoting diversity and inclusivity in media and fashion. She was instrumental in making the magazine a platform for social and political issues, including women’s rights, racial justice, and LGBTQ+ rights. She also helped launch the Teen Vogue Summit, which brings together young activists, artists, and entrepreneurs to discuss social and political issues.

In 2018, Welteroth left Teen Vogue to pursue other opportunities. She has since worked as a television host, author, and public speaker. She has appeared as a judge on the reality television show Project Runway and as a co-host of the talk show The Talk. She has also written a memoir, More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say), which was published in 2019.

Net Worth and Salary

Elaine Welteroth’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. Her salary as editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue was not disclosed, but it is believed to have been in the six-figure range. She has since earned income through various media and speaking engagements.

Body Measurements

Elaine Welteroth’s height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm). Her weight and other body measurements are not publicly known.

Marriage

Elaine Welteroth is married to Jonathan Singletary, a musician and producer. The couple got engaged in 2018 and got married in a private ceremony in Brooklyn, New York, in 2019. They have not publicly disclosed any plans for children.

Conclusion

Elaine Welteroth is a trailblazing journalist and media personality who has made significant contributions to promoting diversity and inclusivity in media and fashion. Her work has inspired many young people, particularly women of color, to pursue careers in media and to advocate for social and political change. As she continues to expand her career, we can expect to see more of her influence in the media and beyond.

