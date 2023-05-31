Elaneer Payasam: Elaneer Payasam Recipe – A Deliciously Rich and Flavorful Coconut Kheer with Tender Coconut Pieces

Rich and Flavourful Tender Coconut Payasam Recipe

Payasam or Kheer is a popular dessert in India and is usually made during festivals, special occasions or as a sweet treat after a meal. There are many varieties of payasam, but one of the most delicious and refreshing ones is the Elaneer Payasam or Coconut Kheer. This creamy and rich dessert is made with tender coconut water, milk, and jaggery. The combination of these ingredients gives the payasam a unique flavour and taste that is hard to resist.

Ingredients

2 cups tender coconut water

1 cup milk

1 cup grated jaggery

1/2 cup grated coconut

2 tbsp ghee

1 tsp cardamom powder

A pinch of salt

10-12 cashew nuts

10-12 raisins

Method

Heat ghee in a pan and fry the cashew nuts and raisins until golden brown. Keep them aside. In the same pan, add grated coconut and sauté until it turns light brown. Keep it aside. In a separate pan, heat the tender coconut water and jaggery. Stir well until the jaggery dissolves completely. Add milk, cardamom powder and salt to the pan and mix well. Let it simmer for 10-15 minutes or until the mixture thickens. Add the fried cashew nuts, raisins and toasted coconut to the pan and mix well. Remove the pan from the heat and let it cool for a few minutes. Serve the payasam warm or chilled. Garnish with more toasted coconut and cashew nuts, if desired.

Tips

Make sure to use fresh tender coconut water for best results.

If you don’t have jaggery, you can replace it with brown sugar or regular sugar.

If you want a thicker consistency, you can add more milk or reduce the amount of tender coconut water.

You can also add other dry fruits like almonds, pistachios, and walnuts to the payasam.

Conclusion

The Elaneer Payasam or Coconut Kheer is a perfect dessert for any occasion. It is easy to make, delicious and refreshing. The combination of tender coconut water, jaggery, and milk gives it a unique flavour that is hard to resist. You can serve it warm or chilled and garnish it with your favourite dry fruits. Try this recipe today and enjoy the rich and flavourful taste of this amazing dessert.

