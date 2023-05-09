“elderly assault” : Thief punches 93-year-old Mississippi woman and steals cash-filled envelope, family reports

Elderly Mississippi Woman Assaulted by Thief Who Stole Cash Envelope, Family Reports

Police in Columbus, Mississippi have arrested a woman in connection to a violent assault on a 93-year-old woman at Trinity Place Retirement Community. Lailaka Lyons, 35, has been charged with obstructing access to emergency assistance, assault on a vulnerable adult, and petit larceny. The victim was approached outside her apartment and asked if she needed help. After saying “yes,” the accused burglar entered her apartment and took an envelope of cash while hiding a cell phone from the lady. The victim tried to stop the thief, but was punched in the chest and fell backward.

The victim’s family members reported the incident to the police. Police have not released any further details of the alleged crime. The victim was left shaken and bruised but is recovering. Lyons is currently in custody and awaiting trial.

News Source : https://www.wlbt.com

Source Link :93-year-old Miss. woman punched by thief who stole envelope of cash, family says/