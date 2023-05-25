Elderly Australian Woman Passes Away Shortly After Being Tasered by Police

95-Year-Old Australian Woman Dies Days After Police Used a Taser on Her

It was a tragic incident that left many Australians in shock and disbelief. On August 22, 2021, a 95-year-old woman died just days after being tasered by police in her own home. The incident happened in Logan, a city in Queensland, Australia, and has sparked outrage and calls for an investigation into police use of force.

The Incident

The woman, identified as Jean, was reportedly distressed and behaving erratically when her daughter called the police for assistance. According to reports, when police arrived at the scene, they found Jean holding a pair of scissors. The officers tried to calm her down and disarm her by using a taser. However, the taser was ineffective, and Jean fell and hit her head on the floor.

The Aftermath

After being tasered, Jean was taken to hospital, where she remained in a critical condition for several days before passing away. The incident has caused outrage among the Australian public, with many questioning why police felt the need to use a taser on a frail and elderly woman.

Police Response

The Queensland Police Service has launched an investigation into the incident and has stated that they will be cooperating fully with the coroner’s investigation. The officers involved in the incident have been stood down from operational duties, pending the outcome of the investigation.

In a statement, the Queensland Police Service said: “The Queensland Police Service takes all incidents involving use of force seriously and is committed to ensuring that all interactions with the public are professional and appropriate.”

Calls for Change

The tragic incident has sparked calls for change in police training and procedures when dealing with vulnerable people, particularly the elderly. Many have pointed out that police officers need to be better equipped to deal with situations involving mental health issues and that using force should be a last resort.

The incident has also raised questions about the use of tasers by police and whether they are appropriate in all situations. The Australian Greens have called for a full review of police use of tasers, stating that they should only be used in situations where there is a genuine threat to life or serious injury.

In Conclusion

The death of a 95-year-old woman at the hands of police is a tragic and shocking incident that has left many Australians questioning the use of force by law enforcement officers. While the investigation is ongoing, it is clear that there needs to be a serious review of police procedures and training to ensure that vulnerable people are treated with the care and respect they deserve.

Taser use by police Elderly abuse Police brutality Law enforcement accountability Use of force training for police