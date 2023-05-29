Elderly Cleburne woman identified as victim in shooting at her own home

Flora Jean Walker – victim name : Elderly Cleburne woman identified as shooting victim at her own home
The victim of a shooting at her own home in Cleburne has been identified as an elderly woman named Flora Jean Walker. According to reports, the police received a call from the shooter, who claimed to be her husband. The 82-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the husband survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound and is currently in the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.
Read Full story :Elderly Cleburne woman killed, her husband called 911/
News Source : audacy
