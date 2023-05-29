Elderly Cleburne woman identified as victim in shooting at her own home

Flora Jean Walker – victim name : Elderly Cleburne woman identified as shooting victim at her own home

The victim of a shooting at her own home in Cleburne has been identified as an elderly woman named Flora Jean Walker. According to reports, the police received a call from the shooter, who claimed to be her husband. The 82-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the husband survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound and is currently in the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

Read Full story : Elderly Cleburne woman killed, her husband called 911 /

News Source : audacy

Elderly woman killed in Cleburne Cleburne homicide of elderly woman 911 call made by husband of slain Cleburne woman Investigation into death of Cleburne senior Suspect sought in Cleburne senior’s murder case