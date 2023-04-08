Elderly Man Dies Days After Car Accident

An aged man passed away in a hospital several days after being struck by a car.

Police report reveals pedestrian using walking frame struck by car

Introduction

A pedestrian, who was using a walking frame to cross a road, was struck by a car in the early hours of Monday morning, according to a police report.

Details of the incident

The accident took place on Shepfoot Lane, a busy road in Greater Manchester, at around 1:30 am. The pedestrian, who has not been named, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

According to the police, the driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with the authorities. It is not clear whether the driver will face charges in connection with the incident.

Eyewitnesses reported that the pedestrian was crossing the road slowly, using a walking frame, when they were hit by the oncoming vehicle. The driver of the car is said to have been travelling at a moderate speed, but failed to stop in time to avoid the collision.

Comment from the police

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Police said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and witnessed what happened to come forward and speak to us. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident, as this could help us to piece together exactly what happened.”

The spokesperson added: “Our thoughts are with the pedestrian and their family at this difficult time, and we will be doing everything we can to support their recovery.”

Importance of road safety

Road accidents are a major concern in the UK, with thousands of people being killed or injured on the country’s roads every year. Pedestrian safety, in particular, is a significant issue, and campaigns are underway to encourage drivers to be more aware of vulnerable road users.

According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), there were 25,511 serious injuries resulting from road accidents in 2018, with 1,752 pedestrian fatalities recorded over the same period.

It is important that all road users take responsibility for their actions and follow the appropriate safety measures, such as wearing a seatbelt, following speed limits and looking out for pedestrians and other vulnerable road users.

Conclusion

The news of the pedestrian being hit by a car while using a walking frame to cross a road is a stark reminder of the importance of road safety. This incident has highlighted the need for drivers to be vigilant and aware of vulnerable road users, particularly pedestrians. It also emphasises the need for pedestrians to take extra care when crossing roads, to ensure they can do so safely. Hopefully, the lessons learned from this incident will help to prevent future accidents and promote safer roads for everyone.