Elderly Massachusetts Man, Eraldo Bezerra, Dies in I-95 Bridge Collision in New Hampshire

Eraldo Bezerra Obituary

Eraldo Bezerra, an elderly man from Massachusetts, tragically passed away after the van he was riding in hit a bridge on I-95 in New Hampshire.

The accident occurred on [insert date and time]. Mr. Bezerra was a passenger in a van driven by [insert driver’s name]. The van was traveling northbound on I-95 when it struck a bridge near [insert location]. The impact caused Mr. Bezerra to sustain fatal injuries and he passed away at the scene.

Mr. Bezerra was born on [insert date] in [insert birthplace]. He was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by [insert family members].

A funeral service for Mr. Bezerra will be held on [insert date and time] at [insert location].

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by authorities.

Eraldo Bezerra Obituary I-95 accident Elderly victim NH bridge collision