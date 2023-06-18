Elderly Woman Bella Montoya Dies After Being Found Alive in Coffin

Bella Montoya : Elderly woman found alive in coffin dies in ICU: Bella Montoya named as victim

After being found alive in her coffin, Bella Montoya, aged 76, has passed away in intensive care due to an ischemic stroke. Ecuador’s health ministry confirmed the news. Montoya had initially been admitted to a hospital in Babahoyo with symptoms of a possible stroke and cardiopulmonary arrest. However, an on-duty doctor declared her dead after resuscitation attempts failed. Her family later heard knocking noises coming from her casket while at a funeral home in Babahoyo, discovering that she was still alive. Montoya was rushed back to the hospital and spent a week in intensive care before passing away.

