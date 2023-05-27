Elderly woman crushed to death with stones and eaten by suspect in Pali district of Rajasthan

Surendra (suspect) : Elderly woman crushed to death with stones and eaten by suspect in Pali district, Rajasthan

In Pali district of Rajasthan, a gruesome murder has occurred where an old woman grazing goats in the Sardhana forest was stoned to death by a young man who also ate flesh from her mouth, turning his face red with blood. The culprit was caught by villagers and handed over to the police. The victim was identified as Shanti Devi, and the accused is a 24-year-old drug addict from Mumbai named Surendra. He was found to have snatched flesh from the woman’s mouth with his teeth. The police are investigating the case and have retrieved the mutilated body from the Sendra hospital mortuary.

News Source : Sanskar Tiwari

