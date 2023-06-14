Elderly woman found alive in coffin during funeral in Ecuador

Montoya – focus keyword including victim name. : Presumed dead woman found alive in coffin shocks Ecuador

An elderly woman named Montoya, aged 76, was discovered breathing in her coffin while her family was mourning her death. The incident occurred during the morning ceremony, just as her relatives were preparing to change her clothes and proceed with the burial. Montoya knocked on the coffin and was gasping for breath. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, shocking viewers. The health ministry of Ecuador has launched an investigation, and a special committee has been set up to oversee it. Montoya’s son, Gilbert Rodolfo Balberán Montoya, stated that his mother was taken to the hospital in the morning and was declared dead by the doctor after a few hours. Montoya is currently admitted to the same hospital where the incident occurred under critical observation and special care. A similar case occurred in February 2023 in New York when an 82-year-old woman declared dead was found alive at her own funeral.

News Source : Trishita Sarkar

