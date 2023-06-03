“Eleanor GT500 diecast” : “Greenlight Plastic 1/24 Scale Diecast 18220: Get Your Hands on the Iconic Eleanor 1967 Custom Shelby GT500 from 60 Seconds”

“Greenlight Plastic 1/24 Scale Diecast Model of 1967 Custom Shelby GT500 Eleanor from the Movie 60 Seconds”



The Gone In 60 Seconds movie is undoubtedly one of the most memorable action films in history. The movie’s car chase scene is the reason why many people still remember the movie to this day. The scene featured a remarkable 93 cars, which were all wrecked and destroyed in the pursuit of the main character, Memphis Raines. The scene was so iconic that it earned the movie a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most cars destroyed in a single movie scene.

GreenLight is a company that has taken iconic vehicles from past and present movies and television shows and brought them to life through their die-cast replica models. These replicas are officially licensed by the respective movie and automobile companies. GreenLight’s die-cast replicas are highly detailed and come with rubber tires. The models are made of diecast with some plastic parts, and they feature detailed interior, exterior, and engine compartments. The approximate dimensions of the models are L-8, W-3, H-2.5 inches.

GreenLight’s die-cast replicas are perfect for collectors and fans of the Gone In 60 Seconds movie. The replicas allow fans to own a piece of movie history and have a tangible reminder of the iconic car chase scene. The replicas are highly detailed, and the attention to detail is impressive. The models are not only visually appealing, but they are also of high quality and are built to last.

In conclusion, Gone In 60 Seconds is a movie that will forever be remembered for its iconic car chase scene. The scene featured 93 cars, all of which were destroyed in the pursuit of the main character. GreenLight’s die-cast replicas of the iconic cars from the movie are a perfect way for fans to own a piece of movie history. The models are highly detailed, and the attention to detail is impressive. The replicas are officially licensed by the respective movie and automobile companies, and they are built to last. Overall, GreenLight’s die-cast replicas are a must-have for any fan of the Gone In 60 Seconds movie.



