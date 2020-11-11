Eleanor Schano Death –Dead-Obituaries : Eleanor Schano has Died from Covid-19

Pittsburgh’s first woman solo news anchor, Eleanor Schano, has died from COVID-19, according to a statement posted online on November 10 . 2020.

Eleanor Schano was Pittsburgh’s first female commercial announcer and first female weathercaster. Eleanor Schano continued her strong list of “firsts” at WQED as the host of “LifeQuest,” (formerly “AgeWise”) the nation’s first television program for older adults. The program earned numerous national and statewide awards including the prestigious Pennsylvania Broadcasters Award for Excellence in Broadcasting.

Tributes.

