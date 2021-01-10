Eleanor Wadsworth Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Eleanor Wadsworth has Died .

Eleanor Wadsworth has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

UK: Eleanor Wadsworth, 103, who was part of the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA), a civilian service that transported fighter aircraft and crew during World War Two has died. Wadsworth was one of the last surviving "Spitfire Women", who ferried aircraft to the front line. pic.twitter.com/EZmrbqKIiD — Apex World News (@apexworldnews) January 10, 2021

