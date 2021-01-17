Eleanor West Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Eleanor “Sandy” West has Died .
Eleanor “Sandy” West has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 17. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Our Department is sorry to hear of the passing of Eleanor "Sandy" West at age 108. Her preservation of #OssabawIsland as a heritage preserve provides Georgians an irreplaceable natural and cultural resource. #conservation @OssabawIsland @GSCOSM https://t.co/KocqUk7VB4
— Georgia Southern Biology (@GaSouthernBiol) January 17, 2021
