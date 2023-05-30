“Election strategy”: Where Has Our Election Strategy Gone?

Why the GOP Needs to Focus on Election Strategy, Not Ron vs. Don

As Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump continue their battle for the Republican nomination, many in the party are becoming increasingly concerned that the focus on this internal struggle is causing them to miss the bigger picture: the need to develop a strong election strategy to compete with the Democrats.

A Competitive Primary Isn’t Necessarily a Bad Thing

As political commentator Tomi Lahren notes, a competitive primary is not necessarily a bad thing. It allows the party to select the best candidate to represent their values and policies in the general election. However, the focus on this battle between Ron and Don is causing many in the GOP to overlook the larger issue at hand: the need to develop a strong election strategy.

The Democrats Have Perfected the Art of Electioneering

Lahren notes that the Democrats have perfected the art of electioneering, utilizing tactics such as ballot harvesting, early voting, and voter registration to their advantage. They are not afraid to put up a candidate like Joe Biden, even with his current cognitive state, because they have confidence in their ability to win elections through these tactics.

The GOP Needs to Get Their Head in the Game

While the focus on the Ron vs. Don battle may be enticing, Lahren warns that the GOP needs to get their head in the game and develop a strong election strategy if they hope to compete with the Democrats. The Democrats do not have an election machine; they have an election wood-chipper, and the GOP needs to step up their game if they hope to compete.

The Cold Hard Truth

Ultimately, Lahren warns that if the GOP fails to develop a strong election strategy, they will lose regardless of whether Ron or Don is nominated. The Democrats are playing to win, and the GOP needs to do the same if they hope to succeed in the upcoming election.

Conclusion

The battle between Ron and Don may be entertaining, but it is distracting the GOP from the larger issue at hand: the need to develop a strong election strategy. The Democrats have perfected the art of electioneering, and the GOP needs to step up their game if they hope to compete. The cold hard truth is that if the GOP fails to do so, they will lose regardless of who is nominated.

News Source : FOX News Radio

Source Link :Where is our ELECTION Strategy?!/