“Electric Lawn Edger” : Green Scotts ED70012S 11-Amp Corded Electric Lawn Edger with 3 Positions

Maintaining a well-manicured lawn requires a lot of work, including trimming and edging the grass. For this purpose, Scotts Corded Electric Edger is an excellent tool that can make your yard work much easier. This powerful edger is designed to tackle any edging or trenching jobs in your yard, ensuring that your garden edges always look neat and tidy.

One of the standout features of this edger is its three different depth settings. You can choose from 1 inch, 1.25 inches, and 1.5 inches depending on your edging or trenching preference. This feature allows you to customize the edging depth according to your yard’s needs, giving you more control over the final result. With the precise cut line indicator, you can make sure that your edging and trenching are always accurate and consistent.

The blade of the Scotts Corded Electric Edger measures approximately 7.5 inches long, making it ideal for trimming both small and large edges. This edger can also convert into a trencher by adjusting the set height, making it a versatile tool for all your yard work needs. Whether you need to create trenches for irrigation or install landscape lighting, this edger can handle it all.

What sets this edger apart from its gas-powered counterparts is that it’s entirely powered by electricity. This makes it an eco-friendly alternative to gas-powered edgers, while still delivering similar power and performance. Additionally, the electric motor is quieter, making it an ideal choice for those who live in neighborhoods with noise restrictions.

The Scotts Corded Electric Edger is also designed for ease of use and convenience. The built-in cord retention hook keeps cords secure and tangle-free, preventing any interruptions during your yard work. The edger is also quick and easy to assemble, and you can start using it right out of the box. With its lightweight design, you can easily maneuver the edger around your yard, even in tight spaces.

Perhaps the best thing about this edger is its three-year warranty. Scotts is known for its quality products, and this edger is no exception. The three-year tool warranty ensures that your power tool always performs at its best, giving you peace of mind when purchasing this product.

In conclusion, the Scotts Corded Electric Edger is an excellent tool for maintaining a well-manicured lawn. With its three different depth settings, precise cut line indicator, and ability to convert into a trencher, this edger is versatile and can handle any edging or trenching job. Its electric motor makes it an eco-friendly alternative to gas-powered edgers, while still delivering similar power and performance. With its ease of use and quick assembly, this edger is a must-have for any homeowner who wants to keep their yard looking neat and tidy.



