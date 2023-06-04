“Electric Panini Press Grill” : Hamilton Beach Red Electric Panini Press Grill with 180 Degree Opening and Nonstick Grids, Perfect for Any Sandwich Thickness (Model 25462Z)

Hamilton Beach Electric Panini Press Grill – Red (25462Z) with Locking Lid, Nonstick 8″ X 10″ Grids, and 180-Degree Opening for Sandwiches of Any Thickness



Price: $44.99

(as of Jun 04,2023 16:02:45 UTC – Details)





If you love hot, delicious panini-style sandwiches, grilled cheese, and other tasty treats, then the Hamilton Beach Panini Press & Gourmet Sandwich Maker is the perfect kitchen appliance for you. This versatile sandwich maker features 10″ x 8″ nonstick grill plates that are perfect for making quesadillas and larger sandwiches, making it a great choice for families and anyone who loves to cook.

One of the best features of this sandwich maker is the cafe-style floating lid. This lid evenly presses any size sandwich, ensuring that your sandwich is grilled to perfection every time. You won’t have to worry about flipping your sandwich over, as the nonstick top and bottom Panini press grids heat and brown your sandwich on both sides, giving you warm, crispy results.

To get the best results from your Hamilton Beach Panini Press & Gourmet Sandwich Maker, it’s recommended that you preheat the sandwich maker for 6 minutes before use. The built-in ready light will turn green when the press is ready to cook your sandwich, so you’ll know exactly when to start cooking.

Another great feature of this sandwich maker is the top lid lock. This allows you to create easy bruschetta or open-face sandwiches, which are perfect for a quick lunch or snack. The lock also helps to keep your sandwich securely in place, so you won’t have to worry about it sliding around while you’re cooking.

When you’re not using your Hamilton Beach Panini Press & Gourmet Sandwich Maker, it’s easy to store upright in your kitchen cabinet or discreetly on your countertop. The stylish red finish also looks great on any counter, so you won’t have to worry about it clashing with your kitchen decor.

Overall, the Hamilton Beach Panini Press & Gourmet Sandwich Maker is a great choice for anyone who loves to cook and wants to make delicious, hot sandwiches in minutes. Whether you’re making a classic grilled cheese sandwich, a flavorful panini, or a tasty quesadilla, this sandwich maker is sure to become a favorite in your kitchen. So why not give it a try and start making delicious sandwiches today?



