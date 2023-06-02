Electric Pressure Cooker Doukhobor Borshch Recipe: How to Make Doukhobor Borshch in an Electric Pressure Cooker

Electric Pressure Cooker Doukhobor Borshch
This classic dish is worth every “spoon” it takes to make it. As a bonus, serve it with cubes of aged cheddar cheese or sour cream and a sprig of fresh dill.
Equipment Needed:
- 3-quart (2.84 L) electric pressure cooker or saucepan
- 6-quart (5.68 L) electric pressure cooker
- Cutting board
- Knife
- Carrot peeler
- Food processor
- Food grater with fine holes
- Measuring cups and spoons
- Can opener
- Stainless steel mixing bowls
- Potato masher
- Tongs
- Slotted ladle
Ingredients:
- ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons (150 mL) unsalted butter, divided into ¼ cup (60 mL), 1 tablespoon (15 mL), ¼ cup (60 mL), and 1 tablespoon (15 mL)
- 1 cup (250 mL) chopped yellow onions, divided into ¾ cup (185 mL) and ¼ cup (60 mL)
- ¾ cup (180 mL) chopped green peppers, divided into 3 × ¼ cup (60 mL)
- ½ cup (125 mL) finely grated carrots
- 796 mL (28 oz) can crushed tomatoes
- 5 cups (1.25 L) shredded cabbage, divided into 2 cups (500 mL) and 3 cups (750 mL)
- 6 cups (1.5 L) water
- 1 tablespoon (15 mL) salt
- 4 medium russet potatoes, peeled and cut in half
- 1 small beet, peeled
- ½ cup (125 mL) chopped carrots
- ¼ cup (60 mL) chopped celery
- 1 cup (236 mL) whipping cream, divided in 2
- ¾ cup (185 mL) chopped green onions, divided into ¼ cup (60 mL) and ½ cup (125 mL)
- 2 tablespoons (30 mL) fresh chopped dill (or 1 tablespoon dried dill), divided in 2
- 1 cup (250 mL) diced potatoes
- Black pepper (to taste)
Substitution:
To make this dish vegetarian, replace the ground beef with the equivalent amount of your favourite ground plant-based product, like Impossible ground “beef,” substitute no-salt-added vegetable broth for the beef broth, and omit the Worcestershire sauce. The time under pressure remains the same.
Variation:
If you’d rather make hamburger soup, drain the beef after step 1 to remove some of the fat and do not add the cornstarch-and-water mixture at the end.
Instructions:
- Turn the 3-quart (2.84 L) electric pressure cooker on to Sauté. If using a saucepan, heat to medium.
- Once it’s hot, add ¼ cup (60 mL) of the butter, ¾ cup (185 mL) of the chopped onions, ¼ cup (60 mL) of the chopped green peppers, and the finely grated carrots. Sauté until the onions are transparent. Do not brown.
- In the same electric pressure cooker or saucepan, add the crushed tomatoes, 1 tablespoon of the butter, and the remaining ¼ cup (60 mL) of chopped onions. Simmer until thick, about 5 minutes. Press Cancel.
- Pour the contents into a storage container and set aside. Put the inner pot back into the pressure cooker.
- Turn the 3-quart (2.84 L) pressure cooker on to Sauté, or the saucepan to medium. When it’s hot, add 2 cups (500 mL) of the shredded cabbage with ¼ cup (60 mL) of the butter. Sauté until tender. Do not brown. Press Cancel when done.
- In the 6-quart (5.68 L) electric pressure cooker, add the water, salt, halved potatoes, beet, chopped carrots, chopped celery, and ½ the sauce from step 4.
- Place and seal the lid. Set to High Pressure for 10 minutes.
- Quick-release the pressure.
- Remove the lid. Remove the potatoes and mash with the remaining 1 tablespoon (15 mL) of butter, ½ cup (120 mL) of the whipping cream, ¼ cup (60 mL) of the chopped green peppers, ¼ cup (60 mL) of the chopped green onions, and 1 tablespoon (15 mL) of the fresh dill (or ½ tablespoon/7.5 mL dried dill). Set aside.
- In the 6-quart (5.68 L) electric pressure cooker, add the diced potatoes and the remaining 3 cups (750 mL) of shredded cabbage.
- Place and seal the lid. Set to High Pressure for 5 minutes.
- Quick-release the pressure.
- Remove the lid. Add the mashed potatoes from step 9 into the electric pressure cooker.
- Place and seal the lid. Set to High Pressure for 5 minutes.
- Natural-release pressure for 10 minutes, then quick-release any remaining pressure.
- Remove the lid. Add the remaining ½ cup (120 mL) of whipping cream, the remainder of the sauce from step 4, the sautéed cabbage from step 5, the remaining ½ cup (125 mL) of chopped green onions, the remaining ¼ cup (60 mL) of chopped green peppers, and the remaining 1 tablespoon (15 mL) of fresh dill (or ½ tablespoon/7.5 mL dried dill).
- Discard the whole beet. Season to taste with black pepper.
- Let it sit for a few minutes with the electric pressure cooker lid on before serving to allow the flavours to mix. Serve hot.
- Doukhobor Borshch recipe
- Electric Pressure Cooker Borshch
- Doukhobor cuisine
- Instant Pot Doukhobor Borshch
- Vegetarian Borshch recipe
News Source : Wisconsin Public Radio
Source Link :[RECIPE] Electric Pressure Cooker Doukhobor Borshch/