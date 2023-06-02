Electric Pressure Cooker Doukhobor Borshch Recipe: How to Make Doukhobor Borshch in an Electric Pressure Cooker

Electric Pressure Cooker Doukhobor Borshch

This classic dish is worth every “spoon” it takes to make it. As a bonus, serve it with cubes of aged cheddar cheese or sour cream and a sprig of fresh dill.

Equipment Needed:

3-quart (2.84 L) electric pressure cooker or saucepan

6-quart (5.68 L) electric pressure cooker

Cutting board

Knife

Carrot peeler

Food processor

Food grater with fine holes

Measuring cups and spoons

Can opener

Stainless steel mixing bowls

Potato masher

Tongs

Slotted ladle

Ingredients:

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons (150 mL) unsalted butter, divided into ¼ cup (60 mL), 1 tablespoon (15 mL), ¼ cup (60 mL), and 1 tablespoon (15 mL)

1 cup (250 mL) chopped yellow onions, divided into ¾ cup (185 mL) and ¼ cup (60 mL)

¾ cup (180 mL) chopped green peppers, divided into 3 × ¼ cup (60 mL)

½ cup (125 mL) finely grated carrots

796 mL (28 oz) can crushed tomatoes

5 cups (1.25 L) shredded cabbage, divided into 2 cups (500 mL) and 3 cups (750 mL)

6 cups (1.5 L) water

1 tablespoon (15 mL) salt

4 medium russet potatoes, peeled and cut in half

1 small beet, peeled

½ cup (125 mL) chopped carrots

¼ cup (60 mL) chopped celery

1 cup (236 mL) whipping cream, divided in 2

¾ cup (185 mL) chopped green onions, divided into ¼ cup (60 mL) and ½ cup (125 mL)

2 tablespoons (30 mL) fresh chopped dill (or 1 tablespoon dried dill), divided in 2

1 cup (250 mL) diced potatoes

Black pepper (to taste)

Substitution:

To make this dish vegetarian, replace the ground beef with the equivalent amount of your favourite ground plant-based product, like Impossible ground “beef,” substitute no-salt-added vegetable broth for the beef broth, and omit the Worcestershire sauce. The time under pressure remains the same.

Variation:

If you’d rather make hamburger soup, drain the beef after step 1 to remove some of the fat and do not add the cornstarch-and-water mixture at the end.

Instructions:

Turn the 3-quart (2.84 L) electric pressure cooker on to Sauté. If using a saucepan, heat to medium. Once it’s hot, add ¼ cup (60 mL) of the butter, ¾ cup (185 mL) of the chopped onions, ¼ cup (60 mL) of the chopped green peppers, and the finely grated carrots. Sauté until the onions are transparent. Do not brown. In the same electric pressure cooker or saucepan, add the crushed tomatoes, 1 tablespoon of the butter, and the remaining ¼ cup (60 mL) of chopped onions. Simmer until thick, about 5 minutes. Press Cancel. Pour the contents into a storage container and set aside. Put the inner pot back into the pressure cooker. Turn the 3-quart (2.84 L) pressure cooker on to Sauté, or the saucepan to medium. When it’s hot, add 2 cups (500 mL) of the shredded cabbage with ¼ cup (60 mL) of the butter. Sauté until tender. Do not brown. Press Cancel when done. In the 6-quart (5.68 L) electric pressure cooker, add the water, salt, halved potatoes, beet, chopped carrots, chopped celery, and ½ the sauce from step 4. Place and seal the lid. Set to High Pressure for 10 minutes. Quick-release the pressure. Remove the lid. Remove the potatoes and mash with the remaining 1 tablespoon (15 mL) of butter, ½ cup (120 mL) of the whipping cream, ¼ cup (60 mL) of the chopped green peppers, ¼ cup (60 mL) of the chopped green onions, and 1 tablespoon (15 mL) of the fresh dill (or ½ tablespoon/7.5 mL dried dill). Set aside. In the 6-quart (5.68 L) electric pressure cooker, add the diced potatoes and the remaining 3 cups (750 mL) of shredded cabbage. Place and seal the lid. Set to High Pressure for 5 minutes. Quick-release the pressure. Remove the lid. Add the mashed potatoes from step 9 into the electric pressure cooker. Place and seal the lid. Set to High Pressure for 5 minutes. Natural-release pressure for 10 minutes, then quick-release any remaining pressure. Remove the lid. Add the remaining ½ cup (120 mL) of whipping cream, the remainder of the sauce from step 4, the sautéed cabbage from step 5, the remaining ½ cup (125 mL) of chopped green onions, the remaining ¼ cup (60 mL) of chopped green peppers, and the remaining 1 tablespoon (15 mL) of fresh dill (or ½ tablespoon/7.5 mL dried dill). Discard the whole beet. Season to taste with black pepper. Let it sit for a few minutes with the electric pressure cooker lid on before serving to allow the flavours to mix. Serve hot.

Doukhobor Borshch recipe Electric Pressure Cooker Borshch Doukhobor cuisine Instant Pot Doukhobor Borshch Vegetarian Borshch recipe

News Source : Wisconsin Public Radio

Source Link :[RECIPE] Electric Pressure Cooker Doukhobor Borshch/