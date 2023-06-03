Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set : Rongyuxuan’s Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set: One-Handed, Battery-Operated, Adjustable Coarseness, and LED Light.

Rongyuxuan’s Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set: Battery-Operated and Automatic with Adjustable Coarseness, LED Light, and One-Handed Operation.



Are you tired of manually grinding your salt and pepper? Do you want a more efficient and stylish way to season your food? Look no further than the Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set by Rongyuxuan. This battery-operated device offers adjustable grind coarseness, blue LED light, high quality materials, and a large capacity, making it the perfect addition to any dinner table or kitchen countertop.

The adjustable grind coarseness feature allows you to easily switch between fine and coarse particles, keeping your table or countertop free of residue. Simply rotate the ceramic grinder clockwise for fine particles and counterclockwise for coarse particles. This simple and fashion-forward design is suitable for all dinner tables and kitchen countertops, making it a versatile and practical choice for any home.

One of the standout features of this grinder set is the blue LED light. Not only is it bright, but it also adds a warm and romantic atmosphere to any meal. The light turns on automatically during use, allowing you to see exactly where your seasoning is landing. This feature is especially useful for those with low-lighting in their dining areas or for those who want to add a little extra ambiance to their meals.

The high quality and large capacity of this grinder set make it a great investment for any home cook or chef. The black stainless steel matte cap provides a comfortable feel for the grinder, while the acrylic material is non-corrosive and antioxidative, ensuring that your spices stay fresh and healthy. The large capacity also means that you won’t have to refill your grinder often, saving you time and hassle in the kitchen.

Lastly, this grinder set is battery powered, requiring six AAA batteries (not included) to operate. This provides strong power for the pepper mill, allowing you to season your food quickly and efficiently without the need for manual grinding. It’s important to note that the grinder is initially designed to be tightened to the smallest gap, so be sure to adjust the gap first after grinding according to the demand of powder size after receiving the goods.

Overall, the Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set by Rongyuxuan is a great investment for any home cook or chef. With its adjustable grind coarseness, blue LED light, high quality materials, and large capacity, it offers convenience, style, and efficiency in one device. Say goodbye to manual grinding and hello to effortless seasoning with this innovative grinder set.



